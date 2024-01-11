Bingo Night for a Good Cause

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 11:45
Save a Life Rescue's Charity Bingo event!
Image: Shutterstock/ Apple_Martini
SAVE a Life Rescue is set to host a charity event, a Bingo Night scheduled for Wednesday at 8 pm on January 31. The fundraising event will take place at Cerezo Bar located in Canillas de Albaida, offering an opportunity for the community to come together for a noble cause.
The entry fee for this engaging evening is a mere €2.50 per person, with every cent going directly towards aiding animals in need. The event promises an evening of fun and generosity, aiming to make a difference for vulnerable animals. Additionally, a raffle will be held, providing attendees with the chance to win exciting prizes while supporting the cause.
Considering the limited seating available, interested participants are encouraged to reserve their spots promptly by WhatsApp at 0034 711077830. Save a Life Rescue hopes for a robust turnout, uniting compassionate souls to contribute towards the welfare of animals in distress.
