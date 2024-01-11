Càritas Mallorca is there all year

By John Smith •
Collecting presents
With its own toy workshop which gives employment to people who would otherwise be without work, various part of the Càritas Mallorca Charity have been very busy in the run up to Three Kings Day.
In some case the workshop in Virgen de Lluc has been fixing toys that can be sold, thus raising more funds for the charity whilst other Parishes across the Island have been busy collecting toys and gifts so that they could ensure that no-one would feel left out at this important time of the year, no matter how tight finances may be.
Although the focus in the run up to Christmas and the New Year has been on supporting children, the charity is there 365 (or in 2024, 366) days a year offering help, assistance and advice to all who need it.
