By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 16:41

Chilling stats reveal 24% of Spanish homes brave winter without heating. Image: Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock.com.

According to a study published by idealista, 24 per cent of Spanish homes lacked any heating system in 2023.

Among homes equipped with heating, 60 per cent have individual heating, while 16 per cent have central heating provided by the community of neighbours.

Warmer regions with fewer climatic contrasts tend to have higher percentages of homes without heating.

In the Canary Islands, approximately 90 per cent of homes lack heating (91 per cent in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and 87 per cent in Las Palmas). The province of Huelva follows with 62 per cent, along with Cádiz (59 per cent), Almería (52 per cent), Murcia (51 per cent), and Alicante (50 per cent).

In colder regions, most homes have heating, and only 4 per cent of homes in Álava, Valladolid, Soria, Navarra, and Palencia lack heating.

The percentage rises to 5 per cent in Huesca, Guadalajara, La Rioja, and Madrid. In Barcelona, 19 per cent of homes lack heating.

Central heating is more common in colder areas, with the highest prevalence in the province of Salamanca (36 per cent of homes with centralised systems), followed by Soria (31 per cent), Navarra (28 per cent), Zaragoza (26 per cent), Álava (26 per cent), and Cuenca (26 per cent).

In Madrid, 20 per cent of homes have central heating, while in Barcelona, it is 10 per cent.

In the Canary Islands provinces, this type of system is nearly residual (1 per cent in both cases).

Still, its incidence is low in other areas not as warm, such as Cantabria (3 per cent), Toledo (6 per cent), Cáceres (7 per cent), or Guipúzcoa (7 per cent).

In provincial capitals, the pattern is similar, with the Canary Islands and southern areas having fewer homes with heating. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 88 per cent lack any heating system and 84 per cent in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Over half of the properties lack heating in the cities of Cádiz (69 per cent), Huelva (61 per cent), Ceuta (60 per cent), or Melilla (52 per cent). In Barcelona, 18 per cent of homes lack heating, while the percentage in Madrid is reduced to 5 per cent.

Soria, Pamplona, and Guadalajara are cities with the fewest homes without heating (2 per cent in all three cases), followed by Salamanca, Cuenca, Burgos, Logroño, and Vitoria (with 3 per cent in all five cities).

With 4 per cent, cities like Valladolid, León, Palencia, Oviedo, or Pontevedra also have a low percentage of homes without heating. Soria stands out as the capital with the highest share of central heating, with 50 per cent of its housing stock equipped with it.

It is followed closely by Salamanca (45 per cent) and other cities like Cuenca (39 per cent), Pamplona (38 per cent), León (35 per cent), Granada, Lugo, and Logroño (34 per cent in all three cases).