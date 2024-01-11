Dire Straits Tribute to play Palma

By John Smith • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 9:04

The new band on stage Credit: gREAT sTRAITS Facebook

Prior to a genuine British rock band (Jethro Tull) playing at the Palma Auditorium, there’s a chance to catch up with some top tributes.

Firstly on Friday February 2, it’s a first visit by gREAT sTRAITS founded by guitarist Óscar Rosende who performed with Dire Straits Tribute Brothers in Band for several years, playing Mark Knopfler on more than 250 occasions.

Now with this new nine piece band he is following the same route due to his absolute commitment to keeping the Dire Straits songbook alive now that the band is unlikely to ever reform.

Tribute from Dire Straits

An unsolicited quote from former Dire Straits keyboard player Guy Fletcher confirms how accurate the band is when he confessed “I was playing Why Aye Man and I have to say that I thought it was one of our recordings”.

So to enjoy such classical songs as Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Brothers in Arms, Tunnel of Love and Money for Nothing, tickets cost between €38 and €45 but act fast as they are selling out.