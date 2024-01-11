Dire Straits Tribute to play Palma

By John Smith •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 9:04
The new band on stage
Credit: gREAT sTRAITS Facebook
Prior to a genuine British rock band (Jethro Tull) playing at the Palma Auditorium, there’s a chance to catch up with some top tributes.
Firstly on Friday February 2, it’s a first visit by gREAT sTRAITS founded by guitarist Óscar Rosende who performed with Dire Straits Tribute Brothers in Band for several years, playing Mark Knopfler on more than 250 occasions.
Now with this new nine piece band he is following the same route due to his absolute commitment to keeping the Dire Straits songbook alive now that the band is unlikely to ever reform.
An unsolicited quote from former Dire Straits keyboard player Guy Fletcher confirms how accurate the band is when he confessed “I was playing Why Aye Man and I have to say that I thought it was one of our recordings”.
So to enjoy such classical songs as Sultans of Swing, Romeo and Juliet, Brothers in Arms, Tunnel of Love and Money for Nothing, tickets cost between €38 and €45 but act fast as they are selling out.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
