By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 15:26

Enjoy Photography Exhibition 'Glimpse' by Tom Watson in Javea. Image: Recoleto.

Photography fans have the opportunity to explore Tom Watson’s exhibition titled “Glimpse” until February 15.

Tom Watson embarked on his photographic journey at the age of six, ignited by a firecracker and a bottle, which shaped a unique perspective reminiscent of a camera’s monocular vision.

Born in the 1950s in Staten Island, New York, the artist turned to photography to showcase his visual prowess.

To experience the exhibition, visit Recoleto at Carrer Azorin, 4, Javea 03730.

The exhibition is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

For more information, email: info@recoleto.com or call (+34) 605503185.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the captivating world captured through Tom Watson’s lens.