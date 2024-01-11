By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 15:26
Enjoy Photography Exhibition 'Glimpse' by Tom Watson in Javea. Image: Recoleto.
Photography fans have the opportunity to explore Tom Watson’s exhibition titled “Glimpse” until February 15.
Tom Watson embarked on his photographic journey at the age of six, ignited by a firecracker and a bottle, which shaped a unique perspective reminiscent of a camera’s monocular vision.
Born in the 1950s in Staten Island, New York, the artist turned to photography to showcase his visual prowess.
To experience the exhibition, visit Recoleto at Carrer Azorin, 4, Javea 03730.
The exhibition is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
For more information, email: info@recoleto.com or call (+34) 605503185.
Don’t miss the chance to witness the captivating world captured through Tom Watson’s lens.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.