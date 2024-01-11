Expert predicts massive payout for millions of UK drivers

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 20:59

Money saving expert - Martin Lewis Credit: Money Saving Expert

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has stated that millions of drivers in the UK could be in line for a massive payout.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently investigating the handling of nationwide complaints regarding commissions when people buying cars did so with motor finance.

Reports have emerged suggesting that various firms are falsely rejecting complaints. The FCA are now planning a full review of complaint handling, and Martin says that they “wouldn’t do this unless it was likely to find they were doing it wrong.”

He has further informed the public that there may in fact be millions of people that are owed money who have bought a car on motor finance.

Martin has branded this recent announcement as ‘the new PPI’, the infamous scandal that saw billions of pounds refunded after Payment Protection Insurance was mis-sold.

“The payout would be either the interest on loans, the commission, or the whole loan. We’re possibly talking thousands back for many who bought a car/van on motor finance before 2021.”

He also predicted that the payouts could reach up to £40 billion, or be big enough to be a form of quantitative easing.

Quantitative easing is when the Bank of England buys bonds to push up their prices and bring down long-term interest rates, which in turn increases spending and puts upward pressure on the prices of goods and services.

Although the FCA has currently put a hold on firms handling complaints about motor finance, Martin explained that “anyone who thinks they’ve been mis-sold motor finance could submit a complaint now ‘as a marker.” In addition, he stated that: ‘My team and I will be working on a full guide on how to do that which we’ll have out in the next couple of weeks to talk you through step-by-step. Please watch this space and share with people who may have been impacted.”