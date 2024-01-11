Green spaces: Rincon de la Victoria blossoms

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 15:30

Transforming Rincón de la Victoria Image: rincondelavictoria.es

RINCON de la Victoria is in full swing with its urban tree pruning initiative, now 65 per cent complete. The ongoing campaign, part of the Municipal Tree Plan, aims to maintain tree structures and ensure pedestrian safety across the municipality.

Municipal Tree Plan: Aims and Progress

Led by the UTE Rincón Victoria, the program kicked off in November and will continue until March. Manuel García, Parks and Gardens Councillor, highlighted the crucial role of these efforts in upkeeping green spaces and public areas.

Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the campaign’s positive impact on the town’s appearance and residents’ lives. Adhering to the Municipal Tree Plan, the project focuses on pruning hundreds of palms and trees to enhance the urban environment.

Sustainable Future: Year-Round Maintenance Plans

The pruning began with various trees, including the Ficus, along main avenues and the town’s promenade. Presently, La Cala del Moral’s promenade is the focal point, with the Council acknowledging a slight delay due to the high temperatures.

Conducted by specialised teams using height platforms, basket trucks, and crane trucks for waste disposal, this tailored approach ensures proper care for the different tree species throughout the town. Post-campaign, year-round maintenance will sustain the town’s greenery.

