Gypsy President unhappy over Son Banya

By John Smith • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 12:36

Carlos Cortés in check shirt Credit: Gaocalo Esperanza Asociación Gitana

Almost two years ago Palma Council agreed with the FAGIB (Federation of Gypsy Entities of the Balearic Islands) to dismantle what is known as the ‘Gypsy ghetto’ of Son Banya.

The agreement required that the families who would be dispossessed would receive financial assistance as well as public housing but until now nothing has happened.

Is there racial prejudice?

Back in October 2022, the president of the Federation of Gypsy Entities of the Balearic Islands, Carlos Cortés, complained about the lack of action and inferred that there was racial prejudice as no community was likely to welcome the arrival of the Gypsys.

He told the Union of the Romani People through Ultima Hora that “Son Banya is a major disaster. There are no pipes, there is light and electricity only sometimes and about 200 children live there with around 500 adults.”

Ultimatum given

Now, on Tuesday, January 9, he has once again spoken out demanding that something is done and that if between them, the Palma Council, Consell de Mallorca and Balearic Government don’t come up with concrete plans within a week then the agreement will be void.