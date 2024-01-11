Gypsy President unhappy over Son Banya

By John Smith •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 12:36
Carlos Cortés in check shirt
Credit: Gaocalo Esperanza Asociación Gitana
Almost two years ago Palma Council agreed with the FAGIB (Federation of Gypsy Entities of the Balearic Islands) to dismantle what is known as the ‘Gypsy ghetto’ of Son Banya.
The agreement required that the families who would be dispossessed would receive financial assistance as well as public housing but until now nothing has happened.
Back in October 2022, the president of the Federation of Gypsy Entities of the Balearic Islands, Carlos Cortés, complained about the lack of action and inferred that there was racial prejudice as no community was likely to welcome the arrival of the Gypsys.
He told the Union of the Romani People through Ultima Hora that “Son Banya is a major disaster. There are no pipes, there is light and electricity only sometimes and about 200 children live there with around 500 adults.”
Now, on Tuesday, January 9, he has once again spoken out demanding that something is done and that if between them, the Palma Council, Consell de Mallorca and Balearic Government don’t come up with concrete plans within a week then the agreement will be void.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.