‘Hero Police’ in Albox save a man’s life

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 23:47

The heroes we need! Credit: Shutterstock/2304125123

A policeman in Albox, Almeria has heroically saved the life of a man who was displaying symptoms of asphyxiation at a local campsite.

On the afternoon of January 5 the Guardia Civil in Almeria received a call from a campsite located in Albox from someone who suspected that there was a person inside a bungalow who did not respond to calls and could therefore be in danger.

The patrol on duty quickly arrived at the scene and found that the door of the bungalow was barred. Alongside this, a dog could be heard barking inside, although no one responded to their calls.

However, as they looked through the window they could make out a person lying on a sofa, unresponsive.

Immediately fearing for the health of the victim, they gained entry to the bungalow by forcing the window, at which point they observed that the victim was unconscious, not responding to any stimulus and was not breathing.

After alerting the ambulance service, one of the policemen quickly put the man in the recovery position and kept him secure.

The man was then transferred to the Torrecardenas Hospital Centre in Almeria where he received appropriate care and was reported to be stable and expected to recover.

A few days after the event, relatives of the victim contacted the Guardia Civil on duty to thank them for their actions, alongside informing the policeman who moved the man that medical personnel had informed them that thanks to his actions the patient survived.