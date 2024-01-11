It’s lights out in Powys – Wales’ first dark sky community

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 21:21

Starry starry night Credit: Shutterstock/1929796514

Two villages in Wales have come together to create the country’s first ‘dark sky community.’

Presteigne and Norton in Powys, Wales have begun a community project in which the street lights of the villages will now turn off earlier or dim significantly in a bid to reduce light pollution and allow residents to get an exceptional and clear view of the shimmering stars in the night sky.

The residents in the area have been working towards this goal for the past six years, and now the area has finally been accepted into the international ‘dark sky community’ by the organisation DarkSky International.

Although the community are elated with their new status and twinkling night sky, residents reported that primarily there was a certain amount of resistance due to their concern about whether it was safe. However, now that logistics have been worked out and some lights are dimmed rather than completely shut off, everyone is more than satisfied.

Around 50 per cent of the street lights in the area have been programmed to switch off and the rest have been pre-set to half their intensity after midnight.

This new ‘dark sky community’ consists of 40 sq km and a population of 2,700 residents. In an added bonus, the wildlife of the area, birds, bats and insects have already made a return at night.

It has been hailed as ‘a wonderful achievement for such a small community’, and similar projects may now be rolled out across Powys, with some even wondering if Wales could become the first dark skies nation.