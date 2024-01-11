By EWN • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 13:33

Name of company? Loveday’s School of English. Academia de Inglés.

Where are you based? Ave de Almería, local 54, Turre. (2 shops up from Super Turre Supermarket). Describe your business? The academy in Turre high street will offer face to face Spanish and English classes to the surrounding community.

The Spanish lessons will be tailored to the specific needs of the students. Primarily most of the classes will be based around conversational learning. Constructing short sentences that can be used in daily life, the ethos behind this is to give students the confidence to use newly learnt Spanish outside the classroom, which in turn should improve their confidence when speaking and listening in Spanish and encourage them to continue improving and enjoying their newly learnt 2nd language.

Students will constantly read from flash cards (all the flash cards will be printed in Spanish and English) in sentences aloud within the classroom to practise their pronunciation and adapt themselves to speak Spanish in sentences and not singular words. It’s all about confidence, There’s nothing worst than thinking like an adult but speaking like a child while trying to converse in Spanish.

The classes will consist of 2 hours a week, one hour each class. Either on a Monday and Wednesday or a Tuesday and Thursday. A certain amount of homework will be encouraged, as we all know, 2 hours a week in a classroom environment is not quite enough to learn a language.

The lessons won’t be bogged down in Spanish grammar. The method of repeatedly writing down singular words into a notebook doesn’t really work, especially if they’re not constructed into a meaningful sentence. The words and sentences learnt need to be seeded into the students head rather than a notebook. The main reason you forget your newly learnt language is because you don’t use it, it’s no good writing it into a notebook and leaving it on the kitchen table until the next class, that’s no good to anyone. If it’s firmly planted in your head, then you can take it out with you and USE IT, hopefully. Learning a new language does take time and effort but the rewards and enjoyment are priceless.

Classes will start from the 8th of January 2024. Enrolment has already started. The price of lessons will be 49 € a month. Most of the Spanish classes will be held in the mornings but there will be evening classes available.

What makes you/your service special? What is your background in this field? I have been teaching English as foreign language for 15 years here in Spain. Do you have any special offers? Who and how should people get in touch if they want more information? Call into the academy at Ave de Almeria, Local 54, Turre. Or call or send a message to 610 316101 (WhatsApp). What are your opening hours? In the morning from Monday to Friday 09.30 till 14.00 or Monday and Wednesday afternoons/evenings from 16.00 till 21.00 Full contact details, address, telephone, email, website. Loveday’s School of English, Academia de Inglés, Local 54. Turre. (2 shops up from SuperTurre Supermarket). 610 316101 (WhatsApp).

