Name of company? Loveday’s School of English. Academia de Inglés.
The Spanish lessons will be tailored to the specific needs of the students. Primarily most of the classes will be based around conversational learning. Constructing short sentences that can be used in daily life, the ethos behind this is to give students the confidence to use newly learnt Spanish outside the classroom, which in turn should improve their confidence when speaking and listening in Spanish and encourage them to continue improving and enjoying their newly learnt 2nd language.
Students will constantly read from flash cards (all the flash cards will be printed in Spanish and English) in sentences aloud within the classroom to practise their pronunciation and adapt themselves to speak Spanish in sentences and not singular words. It’s all about confidence, There’s nothing worst than thinking like an adult but speaking like a child while trying to converse in Spanish.
The classes will consist of 2 hours a week, one hour each class. Either on a Monday and Wednesday or a Tuesday and Thursday. A certain amount of homework will be encouraged, as we all know, 2 hours a week in a classroom environment is not quite enough to learn a language.
The lessons won’t be bogged down in Spanish grammar. The method of repeatedly writing down singular words into a notebook doesn’t really work, especially if they’re not constructed into a meaningful sentence. The words and sentences learnt need to be seeded into the students head rather than a notebook. The main reason you forget your newly learnt language is because you don’t use it, it’s no good writing it into a notebook and leaving it on the kitchen table until the next class, that’s no good to anyone. If it’s firmly planted in your head, then you can take it out with you and USE IT, hopefully. Learning a new language does take time and effort but the rewards and enjoyment are priceless.
Classes will start from the 8th of January 2024. Enrolment has already started. The price of lessons will be 49 € a month. Most of the Spanish classes will be held in the mornings but there will be evening classes available.
