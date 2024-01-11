Marbella may start to suffer water cuts in March

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 11 Jan 2024 • 10:28

Reservoirs at all-time low Photo: Flickr CC / Tom Blackwell

Marbella and all the Costa del Sol could see the first water cuts in March if the rains do not intensify.

The situation extends to the Western Costa del Sol where, when the time comes, the Junta will establish the type of restrictions to be put in place. Easter is celebrated in the last week of the month and this could have repercussions on tourism.

The Mancomunidad de Municipios (Association of Town Councils) of the Costa del Sol Occidental expects the first water cuts in the region to take place around March, if the drought situation persists.

“Depending on the levels of the reservoir (of La Concepción, located in Istán and which supplies the region) and the different circumstances, the type of cut that should be made will be decided”, said the president of the Association, Manuel Cardeña.

Summer season in doubt

“The idea is to hold out as long as possible and for the cuts to be as minimal as possible in order to try to make it through to the summer season. That is our objective,” he added.

The President of Turismo Costa del Sol and of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, has also called for stringent measure to be implemented in order to protect the tourism industry.

The municipalities of the Costa del Sol have met the requirements set by the Junta to achieve a 20 per cent reduction in water consumption, which allows the region’s water reserves to be prolonged, in addition, the Marbella desalination plant is at maximum production capacity.

“It is a facility that has never produced so much desalinated water and that gives us more time. Let’s also hope that it rains in the next few days,” Cardeña pointed out.

The La Concepción reservoir is at 22.8 percent of its capacity and although there has been recent rain it is not enough and the reservoir water levels are continuing to drop.