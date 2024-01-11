Market Marvels: Alicante’s Record-Breaking Success

By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 17:07

Alicante's Central Market. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

The municipal markets in Alicante have achieved record-breaking results in 2023, setting their best records in history.

The Association of Merchants Dealers in Alicante Municipal Markets reported a successful year with the opening of 66 new businesses and a remarkable 15 per cent increase in sales.

The markets have played a crucial role as essential businesses during the pandemic, adapting to changing consumer habits by focusing on proximity, local products, and sustainable purchasing.

This approach has attracted a new, younger audience that values well-being, authenticity, and a unique shopping experience.

The markets have become popular options for both shopping and gastronomic routes.

The positive results are attributed to the City Council’s commitment to investing, modernising, promoting purchases through campaigns, and providing financial aid with trade bonds.

The efforts have not only revitalised the markets but have also improved occupancy levels, clientele, and overall commercial activity.

Looking ahead, future projects include the development of a plan to improve and remodel the Babel and Benalúa markets.

The renovations aim to modernize the markets with improvements to roofs, lighting, pedestrian connections, and the renewal of their internal image.

The municipal ordinance is also set for modification to update, improve, and adapt it, incorporating changes in schedules and expanding activities.

One notable project in progress is the installation of automated refrigerated lockers, providing convenience for shoppers.

The president of the municipal markets association, Paco Alemañ, expressed satisfaction with the positive results and emphasised the ongoing efforts to highlight the markets through new campaigns, projects, and improvements.

The remodelling projects for the Babel and Benalúa markets include energy efficiency improvements, such as the installation of photovoltaic panels.

The reforms encompass various aspects, including roofs, facades, lighting, air conditioning, flooring, locksmithing, toilets, security systems, and the modernisation of the interior image of sales stalls.

The local government has confirmed that it is committed to achieving 100 per cent occupancy of market stalls in 2024.