Ministry acts: Immigrant relocation to El Morche Centre in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 14:15
Relocation Assistance: Immigrants moved to El Morche
Image: Shutterstock/ Canary4stock
THE Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security has announced the relocation of immigrants to the temporary reception centre in El Morche, Torrox. This move is specifically for immigrants who have recently arrived from the Canary Islands. Approximately 200 individuals will be transferred.
The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) will provide assistance to these individuals, continuing the collaborative agreement between this NGO and the Spanish Government. Similar to the operations launched in October, the Cruz Roja will extend support and care at the El Morche facility in Torrox.
The centre had been inactive since late December after accommodating individuals who had arrived in the last quarter of the previous year. This establishment, situated within a hotel in the municipality of Torrox, will once again serve as a temporary haven for those in need of assistance and support.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.