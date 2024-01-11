Ministry acts: Immigrant relocation to El Morche Centre in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 14:15

Relocation Assistance: Immigrants moved to El Morche Image: Shutterstock/ Canary4stock

THE Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security has announced the relocation of immigrants to the temporary reception centre in El Morche, Torrox. This move is specifically for immigrants who have recently arrived from the Canary Islands. Approximately 200 individuals will be transferred.

Cruz Roja Collaboration

The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) will provide assistance to these individuals, continuing the collaborative agreement between this NGO and the Spanish Government. Similar to the operations launched in October, the Cruz Roja will extend support and care at the El Morche facility in Torrox.

Reactivating the El Morche Centre

The centre had been inactive since late December after accommodating individuals who had arrived in the last quarter of the previous year. This establishment, situated within a hotel in the municipality of Torrox, will once again serve as a temporary haven for those in need of assistance and support.

