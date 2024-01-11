Prince Harry: A New Aviation Legend?

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 13:13

Image of Prince Harry. Credit: B. Lenoir/Shutterstock.com

Has the world of aviation got itself a new illustrious addition?

In a remarkable announcement, Prince Harry is poised to join the ranks of some of the most esteemed figures in aviation history.

On January 19, a Beverly Hills, California event will celebrate this significant moment. Hollywood star John Travolta will host the ceremony where Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie posted the news on social media.

Prince Harry is to be inducted into the Living Legends of Aviation hall of fame, joining other aviators who have made "significant contributions in the aerospace industry", including Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. A ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, CA on January 19. pic.twitter.com/ZDr0ueWM2I — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 10, 2024

The announcement met with many varied comments: ‘Absolutely wonderful! Congrats Prince Harry!’ said one.

Another enthusiastic response read: ‘Yeah!!!!!! This is EXCELLENT news!!!!! Go Prince Harry!! You are a living legend who is leaving an indelible mark in this world. You are an amazing leader and so inspirational! Your mother would be so proud of you!’

One person added: ‘Amazing to see the United States giving a big [thumbs up] to the UK and giving Harry his flowers. This guy served his country for 10 years and 2 tours. He deserves respect.’

However, not everyone celebrated the news, one individual posted a message that was repeated several times: ‘This is a joke … right???’

Another wrote: ‘That’s HILARIOUS exactly what contributions has Harry made to aviation? There are military pilots who’ve done WAY more than him (like his brother)-another award bought. This is a literal joke. Maybe next he’ll be inducted into the Juggling Hall of Fame.’

Amongst Aviation Royalty

Harry’s induction places him amongst luminaries such as Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Morgan Freeman, Elon Musk, and Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

This year’s ceremony will also honour Fred George, a US navy pilot, and Steve Hinton, a former world speed record holder.

In 2010, Harry received his Flying Wings following an eight-month Army Pilot Course at the Army Aviation Centre.

He mastered both the Firefly fixed-wing aircraft and the Squirrel helicopter, amassing approximately 220 flying hours.

By February 2012, after training and active duty with the Apache Force, he emerged as a fully operational Apache pilot.

Harry’s skills as a pilot were honed during his time with the British Army, serving from 2012 to 2013 in Afghanistan.

Notable Omission

Despite these accomplishments, Harry was notably absent from a Sandhurst guide featuring 200 high-profile alumni.

Sandhurst explained that the guide ‘highlights the breadth of accomplishments across Sandhurst graduates rather than focusing on the most well-known’.