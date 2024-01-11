Renfe offers big discounts on train tickets from Malaga

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 23:17

All aboard affordable travel! Credit: Shutterstock/2357894487

Renfe is currently selling cheap train tickets, with especially big discounts from Malaga.

With the month of January often being a financial struggle for many, Spanish rail company Renfe are offering a helping hand, with up to 70 per cent off many train journeys throughout Spain. The discounts will be available on tickets for its AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Intercity, Euromed and AVE International services. The tickets on the Avlo high-speed services, the low-cost version of the AVE, will be particularly cheap, with some being sold from as little as €7.

On offer are tickets for journeys from Madrid to Santiago or from Barcelona to Bilbao or San Sebastian for just €20 euros, and Madrid to Murcia, Alicante, Valencia, Barcelona, Seville, and of course Malaga, from €7. Children aged 14 or under are able to travel for a fixed price of €5 in the case that it is associated with a ‘Basic’ fare ticket, with a maximum of two child tickets per ‘Basic’ fare. These trains also offer discounts between 20 and 50 percent for large families.

In addition to this, with these discounted tickets it has been reported by the company that it will still be possible to upgrade from the ‘Basic’ ticket to the ‘Elige’ ticket for just €1 extra.

Sunday 14 January 2024 is the final deadline to get your hands on these discounted tickets unless they are sold out prior to this date.