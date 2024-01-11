Self-certification should be an option

By John Smith •
Taking up a doctor’s time
No matter where you live, queues at hospitals and primary health care centres are unavoidable but not allowing self-assessment for short periods of minor illness adds to the problems.
This is the argument of local political party MÉS per Mallorca which believes that if you have a cold or something similar which will be over within three days then it should be possible to avoid going to get a certificate from a doctor.
“We can’t tell people that they don’t need to go to the doctor for a mild condition, but that they should go to the doctor for a proof of absence from work,” explained MÉS deputy for Mallorca, Marta Carrió.
Her party believes that short absences should be covered by self-certification as they are in countries like Germany, Sweden and the UK and to demand a certificate is simply an unnecessary bureaucratic procedure.
By agreeing to this demand, they believe that the Ministry of Health would see an improvement in waiting times at primary health centres and a reduction in pressure on medical staff.
