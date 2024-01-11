Southern Spain’s most prolific crime syndicate dismantled

By John Ensor •
Heavily armed Guardia Civil dismantle the criminal gang known as 'Bubu.'
IN a remarkable operation, Spain’s Guardia Civil has scored its first major success in 2024 with the shutdown of the most active criminal groups in southern Spain
On Thursday, January 11, the Guardia Civil published details of Operation RANGER. The extensive operation led to the arrest of 30 individuals and the dismantling of a notorious criminal organisation led by the infamous Bubu, who primarily operated in southern Spain.
The Guardia Civil performed 23 house searches across various provinces including Cadiz, Malaga, Almeria, Pontevedra, and the Autonomous City of Melilla.
This coordinated effort involved more than 250 officers from different units nationwide. Bubu, the criminal mastermind behind the gang, orchestrated various illicit activities from his base in Campo de Gibraltar.
His operations encompassed a range of crimes, including large-scale drug trafficking and migrant smuggling.
The investigation, which spanned nine months, uncovered the organisation’s involvement in multiple criminal activities.
This included the smuggling of hashish and cocaine, marijuana cultivation and distribution, and the trafficking of migrants from Morocco.
The Guardia Civil’s perseverance in the investigation led to a significant breakthrough. They discovered the use of high-speed vessels (EAVs) for transporting drugs from Morocco and facilitating migrant trafficking.
This revelation highlighted the organisation’s operational adaptability and Bubu’s strategic leadership.
The criminal network’s complexity extended beyond Spanish borders, with operational and logistical connections in Portugal, Morocco, and Colombia.
International cooperation with agencies like Europol, DEA, FBI, the US Coast Guard, Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie, Gibraltar Royal Police, and Portuguese Judicial Police was pivotal in this operation.
The Guardia Civil’s effort resulted in the seizure of 2,296 kilos of hashish, 508 kilos of cocaine, 1,065 marijuana plants, and the interception of 166 illegal migrants.
They also confiscated 12 boats, including six high-speed vessels, 10 powerful boat motors, a military truck used for launching boats, along with the seizure of €200,000 in cash
The meticulous operation by the Guardia Civil not only dismantled a major criminal organisation but also showcased the effectiveness of international law enforcement collaboration.
