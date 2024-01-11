Spain claims top rank in global passport power

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 17:57

Image of Spanish passport. Credit: Alfonso de Tomas/Shutterstock.com

Spain has recently ascended to the top position globally for the most powerful passport, surpassing previous leader Singapore in the process.

This significant change occurred in mid-December, with Spain now leading the VisaGuide.World ranking, a prominent index highly regarded by many travellers.

As of now, holders of a Spanish passport, along with their national identity document (DNI), have the privilege of entering 160 countries worldwide, 105 of which require no visa.

This list includes some of the more exotic destinations like Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Solomon Islands, and Tonga.

Visa-Free Access

Until recently, Singapore held the leading position, offering visa-free access to 106 countries. In comparison, Spanish and German passports, both now at the top, enable travel to the same number of destinations without a visa.

Singaporean nationals, however, still enjoy access to 156 countries, covering 80 per cent of the globe, using just their passport.

Passport Rankings

VisaGuide.World’s classification, where European countries dominate the top slots, differs from the Henley Passport Index, the other leading passport ranking system.

While the Henley system adopts a straightforward approach, VisaGuide’s Passport Index employs a more intricate Destination Significance Score (DSS) methodology.

The VisaGuide index also distinguishes between various types of entry permissions, such as visa-free entry, e-visas, visas on arrival, authorized entry and visa bans, unlike its counterpart.

The Schengen Advantage

Remarkably, with just their DNI, Spaniards can travel to 44 countries, including all European Union member states and other European nations like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein, Monaco, and the Holy See.

Access to Turkey is also possible under certain conditions. This ease of movement stems from the Schengen area, established in 1985, now the world’s largest free movement zone.

Understanding Visa Requirements

A visa, attached to the passport, is issued by the authorities of the destination country based on the purpose of travel.

The concept of travel permits dates back to ancient civilizations, with the modern passport and visa system evolving significantly since the League of Nations laid the foundations in 1920.

The United Nations further developed this system, introducing various types of visas like diplomatic, tourist, and work visas.

In recent years, heightened national security concerns have led to stricter visa and immigration policies worldwide.

Nevertheless, the economic and cultural benefits of international tourism and travel are increasingly acknowledged, leading to a balance between security measures and facilitating legitimate travel.