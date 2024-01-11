By Anna Ellis •
Published: 11 Jan 2024
Spanish Navy's Patrol Vessel 'Formentor' Visits Javea. Image: Armada / Facebook
The surveillance patrol vessel “Formentor,” a Navy unit based in Cartagena, made a port call in Javea on January 9.
The vessel hosted a solemn lowering of the national flag at sunset.
The event, attended by both civil and military authorities, was also visible from the dock.
Currently engaged in surveillance and security tasks in maritime spaces of sovereignty, as well as naval presence tasks along the coastline, the Navy ship “Formentor” is scheduled to make stops in La Vila Joiosa, Altea, and Santa Pola.
The stopover in Altea took place on January 10, featuring an open day from 4:00.PM until 5:30.PM.
The primary responsibilities of the “Formentor” include the surveillance and control of maritime traffic, environmental protection, fishing surveillance, and the protection of underwater archaeological heritage.
Additionally, the vessel collaborates with other state organisations with jurisdiction in the maritime domain.
Its operations often involve visits to various national ports along the Mediterranean coast, fostering the Navy’s connection with the civilian population.
The “Formentor” patrol boat, belonging to the “Toralla” class, was built at the Viudes Shipyards (Barcelona) and delivered to the Navy in 1989.
