Torre del Mar’s holiday season success

11 Jan 2024

Torre del Mar's Festive Season Image: Facebook/ Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar

Torre del Mar celebrated a resoundingly successful holiday season, boasting a diverse array of activities and attractions that both locals and tourists enjoyed. Jesús Pérez Atencia, the Deputy Mayor, highlighted the outstanding turnout during the festivities. The Azucarera’s Nativity Scene welcomed an impressive 14,000 visitors, while Plaza Juan Aguilar’s amusement park saw a daily average of 800 guests.

Highlights of the Festivities

The season began with the unveiling of Antonio Fortes’ Nativity Scene and the commencement of the Cipriano Maldonado painting competition, drawing participation from numerous schoolchildren. Notably, the Grand Slide attracted around 12,000 visitors, contributing significantly to the lively atmosphere at Azucarera.

Additionally, the town hosted a series of events, including concerts, traditional Spanish festivities like zambombas, pastoral plays, and parades, all garnering substantial attendance.

Captivating Decor: Illuminated Streets and Monumental Christmas Trees

The festive decorations, illuminated streets, and monumental Christmas trees became popular photo spots, gaining attention on social media platforms.

Pérez Atencia concluded by emphasising the positive impact of these activities on local businesses, reflecting the success of Torre del Mar in organising entertaining events that invigorated the local economy while offering an unforgettable experience to all that attended.

