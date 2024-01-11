UK to quash Post Office convictions

By John Smith •
It appears that public opinion can have some sway over the Conservative Government as it is rushing in new legislation to quash wrongful Post Office convictions.
This was announced on January 10 and although it will only apply to those wrongly convicted in England and Wales the legislation which is expected to be enacted within a matter of weeks will pave the way for significant compensation of up to £600,000.
It is expected that hundreds of conviction will be overturned finally bringing justice to those who were wrongly accused of theft from the Royal Mail although it will come too late for those who died without restitution.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in this country’s history, with hundreds of people having their lives ruined and reputations dragged through mud.
“Too many still have wrongful convictions tied to their name, and we cannot continue to fail them.
“We must do everything we can to exonerate and compensate these innocent people, and make sure they finally get the justice they deserve.”
The government has also confirmed that it will take action to make sure the postmasters who played a crucial role in first exposing the Horizon scandal receive the compensation they deserve.
These individuals, known as the Group Litigation Order cohort, who did not receive a criminal conviction but paid out considerable sums of money because of the Horizon failures, will receive at least £75,000 in compensation in advance of any final settlement.
Minister for Postal Affairs Kevin Hollinrake commented “Postmasters have been fighting for years to get the justice they deserve, and today’s announcement will ensure wrongful convictions are overturned and swifter access to compensation.
“The Post Office Horizon Scandal is widely described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in our history and it’s important that steps like we’ve announced today are being taken to right the wrongs of the past.
“In the coming days, the government will consider whether this blanket exoneration should apply to the small number of convictions which have been upheld by the appeal courts.
“The government recognises that this Bill may lead to the overturning of some convictions that were rightfully brought. In line with the wishes of some of the victims, the government will therefore introduce safeguards to make sure anyone who was rightly convicted, and is now trying to take advantage of compensation schemes, can be prosecuted in the future.”
Discussions are ongoing with regards to the situation in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
