Vélez-Málaga Reflects on a Remarkable 2023

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 9:51
: Reflecting on 2023 in Velez-Malaga
Image: velezmalaga.es
ALICIA Ramírez, Velez-Malaga’s Culture Councillor, lauded 2023 as a standout year and hinted at an even richer cultural landscape for the city ahead. Under the new governance, the city’s cultural scene thrived, notably transforming the Contemporary Art Centre (CAC) and witnessing record-breaking visits.
Ramírez expressed elation at the overwhelming response to cultural initiatives, highlighting an increase in interest and participation. The CAC revamped structurally and content-wise, saw an unprecedented influx of visitors in its decade-long history, particularly during events like ‘La Noche en Vela’ (The Candlelit Night).
Significant strides were made in revitalising neglected cultural spaces like the Sala Cervantes, set to offer guided tours soon. Partnerships honouring philosopher María Zambrano’s legacy and an upcoming festival showcasing her work stand as a testament to Vélez-Málaga‘s commitment to cultural enrichment.
Other accomplishments include increased theatre attendance, expanded museum visits, novel music and diorama routes, and widespread Christmas concerts across the municipality.
Councillor Ramírez concluded by anticipating an even more exciting 2024, solidifying culture as a thriving force in Vélez-Málaga‘s identity.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.