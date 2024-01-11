Vélez-Málaga Reflects on a Remarkable 2023

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Jan 2024 • 9:51

: Reflecting on 2023 in Velez-Malaga Image: velezmalaga.es

ALICIA Ramírez, Velez-Malaga’s Culture Councillor, lauded 2023 as a standout year and hinted at an even richer cultural landscape for the city ahead. Under the new governance, the city’s cultural scene thrived, notably transforming the Contemporary Art Centre (CAC) and witnessing record-breaking visits.

Transformative Changes at the Contemporary Art Centre (CAC)

Ramírez expressed elation at the overwhelming response to cultural initiatives, highlighting an increase in interest and participation. The CAC revamped structurally and content-wise, saw an unprecedented influx of visitors in its decade-long history, particularly during events like ‘La Noche en Vela’ (The Candlelit Night).

Revitalising Historic Spaces: The Resurgence of Sala Cervantes

Significant strides were made in revitalising neglected cultural spaces like the Sala Cervantes, set to offer guided tours soon. Partnerships honouring philosopher María Zambrano’s legacy and an upcoming festival showcasing her work stand as a testament to Vélez-Málaga‘s commitment to cultural enrichment.

Diverse Achievements: Theatre, Museums, Music, and More

Other accomplishments include increased theatre attendance, expanded museum visits, novel music and diorama routes, and widespread Christmas concerts across the municipality.

Councillor Ramírez concluded by anticipating an even more exciting 2024, solidifying culture as a thriving force in Vélez-Málaga‘s identity.

