A happy day for Thor

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 11:44

Happy adoption day Thor! Credit: Paws Patas

The Paws Patas animal shelter hosts many animals, who are all hoping that one day they will find their forever family and home.

However, for many of them that wait is a long one, and this hardworking charity continues to be filled with more animals in need each day.

Despite this, there are many special and happy days at the shelter. One such delightful day was on January 9, when after almost three years at the Paws Patas rescue centre, Thor the dog was adopted and went home to his very own loving family.

Seeing this adorable doggy’s dreams come true shows the importance of ‘adopt don’t shop’, and hope to all the animals who are still waiting for their happy ending.