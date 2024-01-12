A motorway of water is in the pipeline

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 8:34

New pumping station Photo: Rawpixel CC / Department of Agriculture

Work is to begin on doubling the output of the Rojas pumping station for Malaga and the Costa del Sol to create a ‘motorway of water’.

The project will double the capacity of water that can be transferred from one point to another: up to 500 litres per second. The work will cost over €1 million and take six months to complete and will allow water resources to be transferred from the La Concepción reservoir to both the city of Malaga and the Costa del Sol, thus providing a greater guarantee of supply to more than 600,000 people.

This will have a direct impact on the municipalities of Benahavís, Benalmádena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas and Torremolinos, as well as the capital of Málaga, which is why it has been declared strategic and a priority by the Junta de Andalucia, as it tries to combat the severe drought that is affecting the province by providing more connectivity, as well as more water supply to the Costa del Sol.

Other works ‘in the pipeline’ are: the modernisation and expansion of the Marbella desalination plant to increase the treatment capacity from 6 to 12 cubic hectometres, the future installation of a portable desalination plant to provide an additional 8 hm3, as well as other desalination plants and reactivating the network of disused boreholes.