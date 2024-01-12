Albox faces a zombie invasion!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 20:26

It’s the apocalypse! Credit: Shutterstock/395683687

The town of Albox will soon be subjected to a terrifying invasion. Yes, it’s really happening, the zombie apocalypse is upon us.

On January 27 the streets of Albox will be invaded by these half dead zombies as the game ‘Viral Zombie’ once again comes to the town.

The fun will begin at 11pm and for a few hours Albox will transform into an apocalyptic adventure in which the brave participants must fight for survival.

Throughout the night players will use a map to arrive at different check points, solving tests and riddles, all the while managing to avoid being caught by the ‘flesh eating’ zombies roaming in the dark.

This adrenaline filled activity is part of the ‘have fun without alcohol’ program, that aims to give young people the opportunity to spend time together and have fun without consuming alcohol.

To join in on the fun you can purchase tickets on sale in the Youth Area, in the Culture Area of the Albox Town Hall. Alternatively they can also be purchased electronically on the web at viralzombie.es or at entradium.com .

Advance tickets are priced at €20, and on the day will be sold for €30.

Get ready for some monster mayhem!