By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 15:13

Alfaz del Pi Population Decline: Contrary to Regional Growth Trend. Image: Ayuntamiento de L'Alfàs del Pi / Facebook.

According to the latest figures published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), most municipalities in the region have seen population growth, except for l’Alfàs del Pi.

Unfortunately, l’Alfàs del Pi has experienced a decrease in its population, with a reduction of 150 people as of January 1, 2023, reaching 20,518 registered residents (compared to 20,668 the previous year).

Although the municipality had seen growth in the years prior, this recent decline follows a similar trend from 2021 when the population dropped from 20,482 to 20,042 registered residents.

Conversely, Vila Joiosa has witnessed an increase in its population by 1,265 people within one year, growing from 34,828 to 36,093 residents.

The municipality had previously surpassed 35,000 inhabitants only in 2020 with 35,199 people.

Altea has also experienced population growth, gaining 810 inhabitants and reaching a total of 23,820 registered residents.

La Nucia saw a modest increase from 18,624 to 18,970 in 2023.

Finestrat has surpassed the 8,000 inhabitants mark, registering 8,836 people compared to 7,909 the previous year.

Callosa d’en Sarrià has seen a slight population increase, going from 7,653 to 7,708 inhabitants as of January 1, 2023, according to the INE.