By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:00
Alicante Emerges as a Remote Work Oasis: Ranks Third Among British Nomads. Image: Erika Cristina Manno / Shutterstock.com.
The city of Alicante has gained popularity among nomadic workers and has seen significant growth in the residential tourism market.
The figures show the popularity has gained particularly among British citizens seeking to work remotely in another country.
According to a study conducted by the global payments platform Nebeus, based on a survey of 400 professionals from the United Kingdom, Alicante ranks as the third preferred Spanish city for remote work.
The study, conducted at the end of 2023, reveals that Spain is the top destination for British people working remotely, with 22 per cent expressing a preference for the country.
Following Spain, other popular destinations include the United States (19 per cent), France (13 per cent), Portugal (6 per cent), Southeast Asia (5 per cent), Latin America (3 per cent), and Eastern Europe (2 per cent).
However, 20 per cent of respondents were not considering moving to work remotely, and 12 per cent would choose a different location.
Among the various options in Spain, Barcelona leads the ranking with 14 per cent, followed by Valencia as the second preferred destination with 7 per cent.
Alicante and Madrid share the third position, each chosen by 5 per cent of respondents, surpassing Málaga, which stands at 4 per cent.
Other cities like Palma de Mallorca and Seville also received preferences from respondents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.