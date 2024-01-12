By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:00

Alicante Emerges as a Remote Work Oasis: Ranks Third Among British Nomads. Image: Erika Cristina Manno / Shutterstock.com.

The city of Alicante has gained popularity among nomadic workers and has seen significant growth in the residential tourism market.

The figures show the popularity has gained particularly among British citizens seeking to work remotely in another country.

According to a study conducted by the global payments platform Nebeus, based on a survey of 400 professionals from the United Kingdom, Alicante ranks as the third preferred Spanish city for remote work.

The study, conducted at the end of 2023, reveals that Spain is the top destination for British people working remotely, with 22 per cent expressing a preference for the country.

Following Spain, other popular destinations include the United States (19 per cent), France (13 per cent), Portugal (6 per cent), Southeast Asia (5 per cent), Latin America (3 per cent), and Eastern Europe (2 per cent).

However, 20 per cent of respondents were not considering moving to work remotely, and 12 per cent would choose a different location.

Among the various options in Spain, Barcelona leads the ranking with 14 per cent, followed by Valencia as the second preferred destination with 7 per cent.

Alicante and Madrid share the third position, each chosen by 5 per cent of respondents, surpassing Málaga, which stands at 4 per cent.

Other cities like Palma de Mallorca and Seville also received preferences from respondents.