Benidorm Clubs Forge Fan Alliance as CF Benidorm and TM Benidorm Unite

By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 10:46

Football Clubs Forge Fan Alliance as CF Benidorm and TM Benidorm Unite. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

In a collaborative and community-driven initiative, the directors of the Football Club CF Benidorm and the handball club TM Benidorm Football Club have formalised a loyalty agreement.

The agreement will allow fans of both teams to support each other without incurring any costs.

Under this agreement, supporters of the TM Benidorm handball team will have the opportunity to attend the CF Benidorm football match at the Guillermo Amor stadium on the upcoming Sunday, January 14, at midday.

The occasion will also feature the presentation of the football teams at 10:00.AM.

Conversely, CF Benidorm enthusiasts will enjoy a similar privilege on February 17 when the city’s first handball team, TM Benidorm, competes against Frigoríficos del Morrazo in a Liga Asobal match.

The primary objective behind this innovative collaboration is to foster camaraderie among fans of both clubs, encouraging them to support each other during home matches.

This reciprocal arrangement not only enhances the overall fan experience but also aims to contribute to the growth of the subscriber base for both entities.