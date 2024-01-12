By Anna Ellis •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:08
Benidorm's Booming Population: 2,604 Resident Surge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm,
Benidorm has experienced a notable population increase, with a rise of 2,604 residents, bringing the total population to 72,342 as of January 1, 2023.
The increase is according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).
This surge in population, the most significant in recent years, is attributed to factors such as urban development in areas like Poniente and enhanced benefits for residents.
The municipality ranks among the fastest-growing in population within the province, surpassing the 72,000 inhabitants mark for the first time since 2013.
With the exception of 2020, when it remained below 70,000, the population had consistently stayed below this threshold.
The INE data indicates that Benidorm now boasts 72,342 inhabitants, a notable increase of 2,604 compared to January 1, 2022, when the official figure was 69,738.
The population had seen a modest increase of 620 in the year prior, from 69,118 in 2021.
In 2020, the official figures rose to 70,450 residents, marking a change from the 2019 count of 68,721.
The peak was in 2013, with 73,768 registered residents.
However, subsequent years witnessed a decline, reaching the lowest figure in the past decade in 2016 with 66,642 residents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.