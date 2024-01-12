By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:08

Benidorm's Booming Population: 2,604 Resident Surge. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm,

Benidorm has experienced a notable population increase, with a rise of 2,604 residents, bringing the total population to 72,342 as of January 1, 2023.

The increase is according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

This surge in population, the most significant in recent years, is attributed to factors such as urban development in areas like Poniente and enhanced benefits for residents.

The municipality ranks among the fastest-growing in population within the province, surpassing the 72,000 inhabitants mark for the first time since 2013.

With the exception of 2020, when it remained below 70,000, the population had consistently stayed below this threshold.

The INE data indicates that Benidorm now boasts 72,342 inhabitants, a notable increase of 2,604 compared to January 1, 2022, when the official figure was 69,738.

The population had seen a modest increase of 620 in the year prior, from 69,118 in 2021.

In 2020, the official figures rose to 70,450 residents, marking a change from the 2019 count of 68,721.

The peak was in 2013, with 73,768 registered residents.

However, subsequent years witnessed a decline, reaching the lowest figure in the past decade in 2016 with 66,642 residents.