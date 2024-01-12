By Anna Ellis • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 9:41

Benidorm's Tourism Triumph: 2023 Marks a Resilient Rebound. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

In 2023, Benidorm was merely 3.8 points away from surpassing the record occupancy figures of 2019.

For several years, 2019 has stood as the benchmark year for the tourism industry in the Community.

The Benidorm Hosbec Hotel Association has provided an overview of the year, emphasizing its positive trajectory as the tourism sector rebounds from the impact of the pandemic.

On the Costa Blanca, hotels associated with Hosbec achieved an average annual occupancy of 72.9 per cent, surpassing 2019 figures by 4.1 per cent.

The province of Valencia closed the year with an 81 per cent occupancy rate, with the city of Valencia leading the way with the best annual average occupancy data at 81.3 per cent.

This represents an increase of almost 3 percentage points compared to 2019.

The provincial balance between international and national visitors is maintained, but in Valencia, the volume of international tourists rises to 64.2 per cent, with Dutch and British markets taking the lead.

Benidorm, boasting an average available hotel floor of 120 accommodations and over 41,000 beds throughout the year, reached an average occupancy of 80.4 per cent in 2023.