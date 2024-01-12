Business Roundup for Spain and the UK

By Linda Hall • Updated: 12 Jan 2024 • 19:58

WAYNE GRIFFITHS: Seat chief executive says he is confident about the future

Seat takes off Seat has just ended the second-best year in its history, with 519,200 in sales.

The 34.6 per cent increase was possible to the impact of the Cupra brand whose 230,700 sales were 50.9 per cent up on 2022. It was aided by Seat’s recovery with 288,400 models sold after a year in the doldrums owing to the microchip crisis.

Seat was especially affected by the shortage of microchips when parent company Volkswagen prioritised its premium models with their greater profit margins.

“These sales figures demonstrate that Seat has the right strategy with its two marques,” Seat’s chief executive Wayne Griffiths said.

“Despite the difficult economic context at present, we are confident about the future.”

Papered over Pre-tax profits for wallpaper and fabric company Osborne & Little nose-dived from £1.5 million (€1.7 million) to £30,000 (€34,840) in the year ending March 31, 2023.

The company co-founded by former Chancellor George Osborne’s father attributed the slump to double-digit inflation, higher energy costs and repeated increases in interest rates that affected the property market on which the business depends.

As a result, operating expenses grew by 14 per cent to £19.1 million (€22.2 million) although sales rose 11 per cent to £32.3 million (€37.5 million).

Pay as you go Ferrovial moved its headquarters from Spain to the Netherlands in June with a view to being listed on the New York stock exchange.

To do so, it merged with its Dutch subsidiary but recently admitted in forms registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that should Ferrovial decide to leave the Netherlands, it could be liable to an Exit Tax.

This new law, still in its early stages, would not affect companies that move their head offices inside the European Union but would apply to those leaving it.

Coming up trumps Donald Trump’s golf complex in Ayrshire (Scotland) has made a profit for the first time in almost 10 years.

Trump Turnberry, an 800-acre (324-hectare) resort in Ayrshire with three golf courses and a hotel, made a £571,000 (€663,242) profit in 2022, newly-filed accounts revealed.

This was considerable progress compared with £3.7 million (€4.3 million) in losses in 2021 and is the first time Trump’s resort has been out of the red since he bought it for $60 million (€54.7 million) in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Trump International Golf Club Scotland in Aberdeen posted a loss of approximately £738,000 (€857,205) in 2022.

A year of growth Spain’s economy is expected to continue growing in 2024 although with less vigour than in 2023.

The KPMG Global Economic Outlook predicted a 1.5 per cent increase, one percentage point below its 2023 forecast although the professional services group said it believed the country’s economic situation would gradually improve.

Inflation predictions were positive, falling from 3.6 per cent in 2023 to 3.4 per cent this year, although KPMG said its evolution depended “to a great extent” on whether the government maintained or withdrew subsidies introduced to offset soaring energy and food prices.

These have been extended, although IVA on electricity has increased from 5 to 10 per cent, while the value-added tax on gas – currently 10 per cent – will rise gradually to 21 per cent over the year.

Vogue House sale Conde Nast has sold Vogue House in Mayfair to Eyal Ofer, a Monaco-based shipping magnate whose fortune is estimated at $23 billion. (€21 billion).

The iconic seven-storey building in Hanover Square, which was built in 1958, had an initial £70 million (€81.3 million) price tag although sources close to the transaction revealed that the businessman paid £75 million (€81.1 million) for the property.

Ofer’s Global Holdings Management Group (GHMG), confirmed the sale on January 8.

Staff working on Vogue and other Conde Nast publications that include Tatler and GQ will move to the equally historic Adelphi building on the Embankment.

Tendam’s India launch Women’s Secret, Cortefiel and Springfield owner Tendam is collaborating with Indian company Myntra to open at least 20 stores over the next three years.

Mynta already handles franchises for H&M, Puma, Nike and the Spanish fashion chain Mango, which has 80 outlets in India.

Womens’ Secret will be Tendam’s first label to launch in India, with three shops opening in Pune, Ludhiana and Bangalore in January and another in Bombay in March.

“Myntra is the ideal partner for us,” said Tendam’s Franchise director general Antonis Kyprianou. “They are aligned with our omni-channel strategy and have the capacity and expertise to fully develop it in India.

Alierta death Cesar Alierta, former Telefonica chairman and chief executive between 2000 and 2016, died aged 78 on January 10 in a Zaragoza hospital where he was admitted with respiratory problems over Christmas. Originally from the banking and finance sectors he headed Tabacalera, the Spanish government’s tobacco monopoly between 1996 and 1999, negotiating its privatisation and merger with France’s SEITA.

Not so pretty Online fashion company Boohoo will close the Leicester factory opened two years ago to showcase efforts to improve working conditions for employees producing its clothing. Fewer than 100 staff would be affected by the closure while some would be relocated, said a spokesperson for the Boohoo Group which owns the Debenhams, Pretty Little Thing, Oasis and Burton labels.

Puig ponders Cosmetics and toiletries giant Puig paid more than €160 million in dividends over the past two years to shareholders, all belonging to different branches of the Catalan family. Having recovered from the slowdown imposed by the pandemic, the multinational owner of leading brands including Carolina Herrera is currently assessing a future stock exchange listing.

Water, water Pennon, owner of South West Water fined for illegal sewage dumping last year, bought Sutton and East Surrey Water (SES Water), which has 745,000 customers, for £380 million (€441.4 million). “SES Water is a fantastic growth opportunity for Pennon, demonstrating our commitment to the UK water industry,” the company’s chief executive Susan Davy said.