Climate activists arrested for damaging Prado Museum artwork

By John Ensor •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 17:30
Futurovegetal activists.
Credit: futurovegetal/Instagram.com
DO extreme actions that raise awareness of environmental issues ever justify damage to historical sites and artwork?
This is one of the questions raised as 22 members of the environmental group Futuro Vegetal face charges following a series of vandalism acts.
On numerous dates throughout 2023, activists have been implicated in 65 incidents, including an attack on the Spanish Congress of Deputies building and damaging artworks in the Prado Museum.
Their arrests by the National Police were planned simultaneously in several Spanish cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Cadiz, Murcia, Elda (Alicante), Zaragoza, Valencia, Soria, Santander and San Sebastian.
The group’s activities extended beyond mere protests. They included throwing paint at the facade of the Congress of Deputies and obstructing roads in Madrid.
Their actions caused considerable disruption, including the temporary closure of the runways at Ibiza and Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airports.
Investigations revealed that Futuro Vegetal, benefiting from over €140,000 in donations and had a well-organised structure.
Three leaders, termed ‘dynamicists’, coordinated the group’s activities. These leaders, who received payment for their roles, directed a network of members involved in both national and international environmental activism.
The group’s reach was not limited to Spain. They established connections with similar international groups and were involved in actions abroad, such as a gas station sabotage in Laruns, France in September 2023.
The police investigation, initiated in January 2022, followed an incident where activists hurled paint at the facade of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food in Madrid.
Since then, their extensive campaign of vandalism resulted in damages exceeding €500,000. The cost to artistic heritage, however, remains unquantified.
These events have led to the arrest of 22 individuals. They are charged with belonging to a criminal organisation, damaging historical heritage, endangering road and air traffic safety, assaulting a law enforcement agent, and causing public disorder.
This case brings to the forefront the delicate balance between environmental activism and the preservation of national heritage, raising questions about the limits of protest in the face of urgent ecological issues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.