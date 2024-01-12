Climate activists arrested for damaging Prado Museum artwork

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 17:30

Futurovegetal activists. Credit: futurovegetal/Instagram.com

DO extreme actions that raise awareness of environmental issues ever justify damage to historical sites and artwork?

This is one of the questions raised as 22 members of the environmental group Futuro Vegetal face charges following a series of vandalism acts.

On numerous dates throughout 2023, activists have been implicated in 65 incidents, including an attack on the Spanish Congress of Deputies building and damaging artworks in the Prado Museum.

Their arrests by the National Police were planned simultaneously in several Spanish cities including Madrid, Barcelona, Cadiz, Murcia, Elda (Alicante), Zaragoza, Valencia, Soria, Santander and San Sebastian.

Widespread damage and disruption

The group’s activities extended beyond mere protests. They included throwing paint at the facade of the Congress of Deputies and obstructing roads in Madrid.

Their actions caused considerable disruption, including the temporary closure of the runways at Ibiza and Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airports.

Investigations revealed that Futuro Vegetal, benefiting from over €140,000 in donations and had a well-organised structure.

Three leaders, termed ‘dynamicists’, coordinated the group’s activities. These leaders, who received payment for their roles, directed a network of members involved in both national and international environmental activism.

International connections

The group’s reach was not limited to Spain. They established connections with similar international groups and were involved in actions abroad, such as a gas station sabotage in Laruns, France in September 2023.

The police investigation, initiated in January 2022, followed an incident where activists hurled paint at the facade of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food in Madrid.

Since then, their extensive campaign of vandalism resulted in damages exceeding €500,000. The cost to artistic heritage, however, remains unquantified.

Legal consequences and charges

These events have led to the arrest of 22 individuals. They are charged with belonging to a criminal organisation, damaging historical heritage, endangering road and air traffic safety, assaulting a law enforcement agent, and causing public disorder.

This case brings to the forefront the delicate balance between environmental activism and the preservation of national heritage, raising questions about the limits of protest in the face of urgent ecological issues.