Concert by Candlelight with Philip Lange 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 12:07

Candlelight pianoman Photo: Facebook / Philip Lange

Renowned Pianist Philip Lange comes to the Salón Varietés Stage in Fuengirola on Sunday, January 21 at 7pm with a beautiful evening featuring works by Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Debussy and more.

Philip Lange won numerous prizes at various competitive festivals, including a gold medal at the London Festival. He then studied at the Royal College of Music, as an Exhibitioner, with Maria Donska. Whilst still a student Philip made highly successful debuts at the Wigmore Hall and in the Purcell Room.

Philip’s concert schedule has taken him all over the world. He has made broadcasts on Radio 3, appeared on television, played in repertory theatre and shared platforms with divas as diverse as Rosalind Plowright and Dionne Warwick.

