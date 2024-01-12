Concert by Candlelight with Philip Lange 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 12:07
Candlelight pianoman
Photo: Facebook / Philip Lange
Renowned Pianist Philip Lange comes to the Salón Varietés Stage in Fuengirola on Sunday, January 21 at 7pm with a beautiful evening featuring works by Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann, Debussy and more.
Philip Lange won numerous prizes at various competitive festivals, including a gold medal at the London Festival. He then studied at the Royal College of Music, as an Exhibitioner, with Maria Donska. Whilst still a student Philip made highly successful debuts at the Wigmore Hall and in the Purcell Room.
Philip’s concert schedule has taken him all over the world. He has made broadcasts on Radio 3, appeared on television, played in repertory theatre and shared platforms with divas as diverse as Rosalind Plowright and Dionne Warwick.
Book tickets on the Theatre’s website
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.