December inflation update: Murcia’s food costs rise

Digesting the Numbers
IN December, the cost of food in the Region of Murcia saw a moderate increase of 7 per cent, marking a decline of 1.8 points from November’s annual rate. The latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 3 per cent year-on-year, aligning with the previous month’s figures.
Among the notable increases in Murcia, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7 per cent, while restaurants and hotels experienced a 5.3 per cent hike. Other goods and services rose by 4.1 per cent, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 3.9 per cent.
Conversely, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels recorded a decrease of -5.7 per cent, the only category to see a reduction. Nationally, the CPI maintained its December levels, slightly decreasing by 0.1 points to 3.1 per cent, with the highest rates observed in the Canary Islands at 3.8 per cent.
