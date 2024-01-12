Exciting excavations in Vera

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 12:39

Vera councillors at the site Credit: Ayuntamiento de Vera

An archaeological intervention has been announced in Vera, as the town plans to dig deeper into the secrets of its past.

The Cerro del Espiritu Santo site is an important marker in the historical heritage of Veracruz, and a small glimpse into the past of what the ancient city of Barya once looked like. One of the works planned will be taking samples of mortar to carry out studies through techniques such as X-ray diffraction and fluorescence analysis, in order to understand and know the composition of the concrete walls of the site. By understanding how the site was built, this in turn can give a deeper comprehension of what life was like there all those years ago for everyday workers and citizens.

The Councillor for Culture, Antonio Soler stated that: “this is an initiative that has the objective of bringing our history closer to all the people of Veracruz, and showing residents and visitors the work that is being carried out at the site of the ancient city from Bayra.”

Workshops with schools and associations will also commence in 2024, alongside the new guided tour program and the outreach activities will begin in the coming weeks, according to municipal sources.