Freshly caught haggis for Burns Day

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 16:11
Photo of a wild haggis: Wikimedia CC / StaraBlazkova
On Saturday January 27 Plan B restaurant is hosting their 4th traditional Burns Day in Estepona Port with a four course lunch. An afternoon filled with haggis, whisky, shortbread, poetry, bagpipes and more.
The freshly caught haggis will also be piped in by our Scottish bagpiper Rhona Scott, who will be playing on your arrival. The compère for the day is Mr. Mike Ross and the cost is €27.50 per person.
Arival is at 2.30pm with music by Rhona Scott and a omplimentary nip of Scotch whisky for the toast and The Selkirk Grace. At 4pm there will be the customary piping in and address to the haggis by Mike Ross.
Steak & ale pie with haggis, neeps and tattie stack will follow and be finished by whisky infused scottish fruitcake ice-cream and shortbread fingers.
There is a €15 per person deposit, and any allergies or dietary requirements should be made known on booking. Gluten Free and Vegetarian Haggis is available. Contact Oscar to reserve your ticket on 634 174 290
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.