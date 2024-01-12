Freshly caught haggis for Burns Day

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 16:11

Photo of a wild haggis: Wikimedia CC / StaraBlazkova

On Saturday January 27 Plan B restaurant is hosting their 4th traditional Burns Day in Estepona Port with a four course lunch. An afternoon filled with haggis, whisky, shortbread, poetry, bagpipes and more.

The freshly caught haggis will also be piped in by our Scottish bagpiper Rhona Scott, who will be playing on your arrival. The compère for the day is Mr. Mike Ross and the cost is €27.50 per person.

Arival is at 2.30pm with music by Rhona Scott and a omplimentary nip of Scotch whisky for the toast and The Selkirk Grace. At 4pm there will be the customary piping in and address to the haggis by Mike Ross.

Steak & ale pie with haggis, neeps and tattie stack will follow and be finished by whisky infused scottish fruitcake ice-cream and shortbread fingers.

There is a €15 per person deposit, and any allergies or dietary requirements should be made known on booking. Gluten Free and Vegetarian Haggis is available. Contact Oscar to reserve your ticket on 634 174 290