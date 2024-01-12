Game-changing solar panel tech inspired by nature

By John Ensor •
As next-generation technology emerges could the era of traditional solar panels be drawing to a close?
A recent advancement in solar energy technology has been announced, marking a pivotal moment for renewable energy in Spain and beyond. This development, inspired by nature, promises to address the current limitations of solar panel efficiency.
In 2023, Spain achieved a landmark in renewable energy, with wind and photovoltaic power setting new production records. The Red Electrica Española reports solar energy contributing 14 per cent to the national energy mix, generating over 37,000 GWh – a 34 per cent increase from 2022.
Despite these achievements, challenges like the midday sun optimisation issue persist, a problem which affects residential and commercial solar installations.
Three computer engineers from India have taken a significant step in harnessing their country’s abundant sunshine, which exceeds 3,000 hours annually.
Their software, based on Artificial Intelligence, optimises glass designs for better sunlight capture. They’ve also introduced a motion-free optical tracking (MFOT) system, potentially boosting solar panel energy output by 20 to 40 per cent.
Founded in 2017 by former Cisco employees Balaji Lakshmikanth Bangolae, Lakshmi Santhanam, and Deepika Gopal, Renkube focused on enhancing solar panel efficiency.
Their novel approach was inspired by the movements of sunflowers, which track the sun for maximum exposure, a process known as heliotropism.
The solar panel technology involves altering the glass layer in conventional panels. This optical system, still patent pending, redirects sunlight within the panel, eliminating the need for physical trackers.
Renkube’s technology promises up to 40 per cent performance improvement, a significant leap compared to the 15-20 per cent efficiency gain from mechanical trackers.
The company has successfully tested its technology in an agrivoltaic project in Telangana, India, in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar State Agricultural University and the AgHub Foundation.
The panels, causing minimal shading, allow simultaneous solar energy and agricultural land use. Renkube is now seeking partnerships with solar panel manufacturers, aiming to bring this innovation to the market on a larger scale.
