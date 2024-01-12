Helping migrants in Guatemala

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 8:44
Locals display details of the projects supported
Credit: Balearic Government
Even though there are many social problems in Mallorca and the Balearics generally, the Balearic Government is involved in assisting the Government of Guatemala.
It has invested €125,000 in 11 projects associated with health, hygiene, homelessness and care of children.
One of its officers, José Francisco Giménez has been in the area monitoring the project which is run under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and he has now presented his report to the Ministry of Families and Social Affairs.
One of the main problems that the Guatemalan government faces is that the Trifinio, border area between Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras is a main corridor for those migrants trying to make their way to a new life in the USA and this is where much of the financial support has been aimed.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
