Helping migrants in Guatemala

By John Smith • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 8:44

Locals display details of the projects supported Credit: Balearic Government

Even though there are many social problems in Mallorca and the Balearics generally, the Balearic Government is involved in assisting the Government of Guatemala.

It has invested €125,000 in 11 projects associated with health, hygiene, homelessness and care of children.

One of its officers, José Francisco Giménez has been in the area monitoring the project which is run under the auspices of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and he has now presented his report to the Ministry of Families and Social Affairs.

One of the main problems that the Guatemalan government faces is that the Trifinio, border area between Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras is a main corridor for those migrants trying to make their way to a new life in the USA and this is where much of the financial support has been aimed.