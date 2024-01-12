How to beat the January blues

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 22:40

Everybody feels a little blue sometimes! Credit: Shutterstock/2062364240

Feeling a little blue this month? Well, you’re not alone. Many people suffer annually with low moods, lack of energy and a general negative feeling, commonly known as the ‘January blues’.

Logically it makes sense, the month of Christmas parties, presents, celebrations and cheer is now over, and many are struggling financially after an expensive December. Reality hits again, hard, and it’s back to work/school/studies. With shorter days, the lack of daylight is another factor as to why people seem to suffer, as not getting enough sunlight and Vitamin D has been shown to decrease our happiness and leaves us feeling down in the dumps.

So, what can be done to beat this blues?

1. Food for thought. Yes, the food we put into our bodies actively affects our mind and mood. If December saw a few too many glasses (or bottles) of champagne be consumed, in addition to the odd mince pie and chocolate box or two, January is your opportunity to start to give your body the nutrition it needs to be happy. Lean proteins like salmon are high in omega-3s which are a great source of energy and can help to battle fatigue and low moods. In addition to this, eating less sugar can help your body and brain to function better. Initially, sugar creates energy but then the body crashes and the sugar high is replaced with fatigue. Switching up sugar with fresh fruits and vegetables gives the brain the vitamins and minerals it needs to function and can prevent the roller coaster sugar high and crash. Bananas contain mucho magnesium, which improves sleep and reduces anxiety.

2. Sunshine baby. Less sunlight during the winter months can contribute greatly to depression, in part because we absorb less Vitamin D from the sun. There are supplements available that can boost Vitamin D levels, as can eating foods like milk, egg yolks, mushrooms and fish with bones. Taking a walk in the afternoon sun can aid in this also, and exercise is known to be a fantastic mood lifter.

3. Master mindfulness. Mindfulness is considered a good strategy to combat anxiety and depression because it can actually change one’s thought patterns. It is the simple act of being more aware of where you are and what you are doing in that moment. It is a way of creating space between you and your actions, which can reduce anxiety. Some ways to start this are: meditating, yoga, long walks, journaling and time spent away from electronics. To begin, simply practice taking long and deep breaths, in through the nose, out through the mouth.

There are other ways to combat the January Blues, including self care and spending time in nature or with friends and loved ones, but ultimately it is a matter of just being kind to yourself. Remember, life is not a race, and it’s ok to feel sad sometimes. Slow down, find your pace and make time for yourself.

P.s. If all else fails, a reminder: it will be February in three weeks!