Important word change to Spanish constitution

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 15:12

Pedro Sanchez, signs the book of honour after visiting the CERMI technological training classroom for women, Credit: Pool Moncloa/Fernando Calvo

WHAT better way to celebrate dignity and inclusion than amending the constitution, the very cornerstone of Spain’s identity?

On Monday, January 8, Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Government’s President, attended the technological training classroom of CERMI’s women with disabilities.

This visit to the ONCE Foundation Digital Talent Training Centre in Madrid marked a significant occasion with the celebration of the long-awaited amendment of Article 49 of the Constitution.

Empowering women with disabilities

The visit wasn’t just a ceremonial gesture. Sanchez acknowledged the tenth anniversary of the centre, praising the efforts made towards ensuring women and girls with disabilities, who constitute nearly 60 per cent of Spain’s 4.5 million disabled individuals, enjoy equal rights and freedoms.

‘This group of citizens,’ he emphasised, ‘has played a decisive role in eliminating a terminology that reflects neither our Constitution’s values nor, above all, their dignity.’

A milestone in constitutional history

The constitutional amendment, a historic milestone, replaces the term ‘handicapped’ with ‘persons with disabilities.’

This significant change aligns with the nation’s values and respects the dignity of its citizens. ‘The specific and express inclusion of women and girls in the article itself,’ Sanchez noted, ‘addresses the increased discrimination and difficulties faced by disabled women and girls, further widening the inequality gap.’

Sanchez later added on Twitter/X: ‘This modification is a giant step in the dignity of a group whose struggle, which has made this achievement possible, makes us better as a society.’

Government initiatives and commitment

Sanchez’s address also highlighted the government’s commitment to dismantling barriers for disabled individuals.

He underscored significant strides in employment, including a collaborative effort with ONCE to create 25,000 jobs for disabled persons and raising the public employment reserve from seven to ten per cent.

The Spanish Disability Strategy 2022-2030, for the first time, incorporates a gender perspective and acknowledges the unique needs of disabled individuals in rural areas.

In terms of social rights, advancements include extending aid for families caring for a seriously ill child up to 26 years of age and enabling early retirement for workers with a disability of 45 per cent or higher.

Furthermore, the government has abolished judicial incapacitation for individuals with intellectual disabilities, empowering them with voting rights and financial autonomy.

In education, more than 800,000 students with special educational needs received support last academic year.

Concluding his visit, Sanchez lauded the annual Social Forum of Women and Girls with Disabilities and the ‘You are not alone’ seminars, organised by CERMI Women.

He expressed gratitude to the associative movement for their relentless pursuit of inclusion and equality, reaffirming the government’s support for these endeavours.