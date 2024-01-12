International Silly Walk Day

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 11:52
A scene from the 2023 event in Brno
Credit: Silly Walk Brno Facebook
It seems like there an International Day for everything so don’t be surprised that January 7 was once again the International Day of Silly Walks.
Based on the famous and much loved Monty Python Ministry of Silly Walks sketch featuring John Cleese, the event started in the sometimes dour Czech Republic and the capital of Silly Walks is now Brno.
The events were held in that city and Prague in 2012 and has carried on in Brno since then (except for during the pandemic) and there are now members of the Silly Walks Facebook page across Europe.
This year saw the return to Prague of a flash mob undertaking the Silly Walk but Brno had the largest gathering of Silly Walkers.
Whilst anyone was allowed to join in, it was recommended that to really get the flavour of the original that men should dress in a dark suit with a bowler hat (although most participants found it easier to obtain a top hat) and a dark brief case would be appropriate but was not obligatory.
Those who wanted to take it ‘seriously’ were advised to concentrate on their leg movements and not be silly enough to wave their arms around at the same time.
A bit of harmless fun which either amused or bemused those onlookers who were caught up in the walk.
Enjoy this video showing an earlier selection of Silly Walks.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.