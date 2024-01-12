International Silly Walk Day

By John Smith • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 11:52

A scene from the 2023 event in Brno Credit: Silly Walk Brno Facebook

It seems like there an International Day for everything so don’t be surprised that January 7 was once again the International Day of Silly Walks.

Who loved Monty Python?

Based on the famous and much loved Monty Python Ministry of Silly Walks sketch featuring John Cleese, the event started in the sometimes dour Czech Republic and the capital of Silly Walks is now Brno.

The events were held in that city and Prague in 2012 and has carried on in Brno since then (except for during the pandemic) and there are now members of the Silly Walks Facebook page across Europe.

This year saw the return to Prague of a flash mob undertaking the Silly Walk but Brno had the largest gathering of Silly Walkers.

Correct protocol to be a Silly Walker

Whilst anyone was allowed to join in, it was recommended that to really get the flavour of the original that men should dress in a dark suit with a bowler hat (although most participants found it easier to obtain a top hat) and a dark brief case would be appropriate but was not obligatory.

Those who wanted to take it ‘seriously’ were advised to concentrate on their leg movements and not be silly enough to wave their arms around at the same time.

A bit of harmless fun which either amused or bemused those onlookers who were caught up in the walk.

Enjoy this video showing an earlier selection of Silly Walks.