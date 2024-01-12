Jazz in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 12:58
Malaga Philharmonic Quintet
Photo: YouTube / Raquel Pelayo
The Malaga Philharmonic Jazz Quintet are performing a concert at the Hotel Gran Meliá Don Pepe in Marbella on Friday, January 19 at 8pm.
The jazz quintet is composed of: Raquel Pelayo, Pianist and singer; Ángel San Bartolomé, Trumpet and Flugelhorn; Leopoldo Saz, Drums; Szabolcs Korkos, Double Bass and Arturo Serra, Vibraphone
Throughout their professional career within the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra, the performers have shared the stage with jazz figures such as Ray Charles, Victor Vanacore, Michel Camilo and Perico Sambeat among others. They also feature Arturo Serra, a jazz vibraphonist of recognised prestige, in this formation.
Raquel Pelayo, pianist and singer, graduated in piano at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Málaga and jazz singing at the Conservatorio Liceo de Barcelona. She has a magnificent career as a soloist through her experience in various jazz ensembles and institutions. She currently teaches jazz singing and combo at the CAMM school in Malaga.
The programme will feature the works of: Isham Jones An Gus – Bruce Weber- Thelonius Monk/Irving Berlin- Louis Armstrong- Jimmy Me Hug – Tom Jobim – Bill Evans – Charles Trenet/Leo Chauliac – Strasbourg St. Denis -Roy Hargrove
The concert ticket price is €30 for more information email: amigosdelamusicamarbella@hotmail.com and for tickets see the webiste: www.amigosdelamusicamarbella.com
The Amigos de la Música is a non-profit philharmonic association, a pioneer not only in Marbella but also in the Costa del Sol, which with sporadic help, has managed to survive four decades since its beginnings in 1970 when they performed their first concert. Their honorary president is Plácido Domingo at present.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
