Karting race in Cuevas del Almanzora!

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 21:36
One of last year's participants!
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas
Who’s ready for a good old go kart race? Well, the entire population of Cuevas del Almanzora certainly are!
Cuevas will celebrate its traditional ‘go karts without motor competition’ on February 4. It will be the 17th edition of the famous race, which has now become one of the most anticipated and traditional events of the Cuevano winter. The handmade karts without a motor competition has now become a firm cultural staple in the annual activity of the town and always brings together a large number of participants to compete in the different categories that are established.
Originality and speed are the key factors that creators should focus on when preparing for this sporting event, that will fill the streets of Cuevas del Almanzora with colour, creativity and hopefully not too many crashes during the first weekend of February.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.