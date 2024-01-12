Karting race in Cuevas del Almanzora!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 21:36

One of last year's participants! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Cuevas

Who’s ready for a good old go kart race? Well, the entire population of Cuevas del Almanzora certainly are!

Cuevas will celebrate its traditional ‘go karts without motor competition’ on February 4. It will be the 17th edition of the famous race, which has now become one of the most anticipated and traditional events of the Cuevano winter. The handmade karts without a motor competition has now become a firm cultural staple in the annual activity of the town and always brings together a large number of participants to compete in the different categories that are established.

Originality and speed are the key factors that creators should focus on when preparing for this sporting event, that will fill the streets of Cuevas del Almanzora with colour, creativity and hopefully not too many crashes during the first weekend of February.