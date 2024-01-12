By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:31

Carmen - live from New York's Met : Cine Yelmo

The most modern version of the popular opera Carmen, is being shown live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York at the Yelmo Cinema in Malaga’s Plaza Mayor on Saturday, January 27.

Cine Yelmo continues in 2024 with exclusive screenings of the new season of the Metropolitan Opera House(MET) in New York. The evening features Carmen, the popular masterpiece by Georges Bizet. It can be seen live on January 27 beamed directly to Malaga’s cinema. Tickets are already on sale on the Cine Yelmo website.

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell presents a brand new production of one of opera’s most powerful and enduring works, revitalising the classic story. The staging moves the action to modern times and finds at the heart of the drama issues that are entirely contemporary: gender-based violence, abusive work structures and the desire to break the boundaries of society.

Dazzling mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads an all-star quartet in the complex and volatile title role alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaela and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s heartbreaking score.

The current season continues in 2024 with the premiere of a new production of La Forza del Destino, Verdi’s emblematic opera (March 9); with the grand return of Gounod’s successful Roméo et Juliette (March 23); and La Rondine and Madama Butterfly, both by Puccini (April 20 and May 11), which will bring the season to a close.