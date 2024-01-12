By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 14:31
Carmen - live from New York's Met
: Cine Yelmo
The most modern version of the popular opera Carmen, is being shown live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York at the Yelmo Cinema in Malaga’s Plaza Mayor on Saturday, January 27.
Cine Yelmo continues in 2024 with exclusive screenings of the new season of the Metropolitan Opera House(MET) in New York. The evening features Carmen, the popular masterpiece by Georges Bizet. It can be seen live on January 27 beamed directly to Malaga’s cinema. Tickets are already on sale on the Cine Yelmo website.
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell presents a brand new production of one of opera’s most powerful and enduring works, revitalising the classic story. The staging moves the action to modern times and finds at the heart of the drama issues that are entirely contemporary: gender-based violence, abusive work structures and the desire to break the boundaries of society.
Dazzling mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads an all-star quartet in the complex and volatile title role alongside tenor Piotr Beczała as Don José, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaela and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet’s heartbreaking score.
The current season continues in 2024 with the premiere of a new production of La Forza del Destino, Verdi’s emblematic opera (March 9); with the grand return of Gounod’s successful Roméo et Juliette (March 23); and La Rondine and Madama Butterfly, both by Puccini (April 20 and May 11), which will bring the season to a close.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.