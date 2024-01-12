MABS Cancer Support: A legacy of compassion

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 15:30

Celebrating 25 years of compassion Image: Facebook/MABS San Javier

MABS Cancer Support Foundation, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, continues to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer. The foundation, known for its unwavering support and assistance to cancer patients and their families, recently received a generous donation of €1204.45 from The Juke Box Cafe Bar in Santiago de la Ribera.

Juke Box Cafe Bar’s Generous Gift Fuels MABS Cancer Support

The Juke Box Cafe Bar’s contribution will further empower MABS in providing essential services such as emotional support, financial aid, and practical assistance to those affected by cancer. This commendable act reflects the community’s dedication to standing together in the face of adversity. As MABS Cancer Support Foundation commemorates its milestone, the recent donation serves as a testament to the shared commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

