Nerja: Where Hollywood glam meets Spanish scenery

THE city of Malaga, along with Marbella and Nerja, emerges as top destinations for film shoots over the past 12 months. The Malaga province has provided exceptional weather conditions, becoming a sought-after hub for film productions. Malaga has successfully regained its pace of film shoots that halted due to the pandemic, as confirmed by records from the Malaga Film Office and collaborating offices supporting production companies within Andalucia.

A Magnet for Global Film Productions

While predominantly attracting local production companies, they also hosted over 20 British and several German projects. Beyond Malaga, Marbella and Nerja, have also garnered substantial attention for shoots in the past year.

Chosen by Elon Musk’s Sister for ‘Wallbanger

Nerja, in particular, captured the interest of American filmmaker Tosca Musk, sister of tech tycoon Elon Musk, who fell in love with its picturesque locations for her upcoming movie ‘Wallbanger.’ Although the film’s setting primarily lies in San Francisco and Atlanta, Nerja serves as the backdrop for the protagonists’ romantic getaway.

Expressing gratitude for Nerja’s support, Musk highlighted the municipality as the ‘best location in Europe’ for filming. Scheduled for release this year, the film will reach global audiences through the streaming platform Passionflix.

Film Industry Bounces Back

The Axarquía Film Commission, under the Costa del Sol Axarquía council, facilitated many of these projects, attracting attention from international production giants.

