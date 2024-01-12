Nerja: Where Hollywood glam meets Spanish scenery

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 17:30
Behind the Scenes in Scenic Nerja
Image: Nerja Town Hall
THE city of Malaga, along with Marbella and Nerja, emerges as top destinations for film shoots over the past 12 months. The Malaga province has provided exceptional weather conditions, becoming a sought-after hub for film productions. Malaga has successfully regained its pace of film shoots that halted due to the pandemic, as confirmed by records from the Malaga Film Office and collaborating offices supporting production companies within Andalucia.
While predominantly attracting local production companies, they also hosted over 20 British and several German projects. Beyond Malaga, Marbella and Nerja, have also garnered substantial attention for shoots in the past year.
Nerja, in particular, captured the interest of American filmmaker Tosca Musk, sister of tech tycoon Elon Musk, who fell in love with its picturesque locations for her upcoming movie ‘Wallbanger.’ Although the film’s setting primarily lies in San Francisco and Atlanta, Nerja serves as the backdrop for the protagonists’ romantic getaway.
Expressing gratitude for Nerja’s support, Musk highlighted the municipality as the ‘best location in Europe’ for filming. Scheduled for release this year, the film will reach global audiences through the streaming platform Passionflix.
The Axarquía Film Commission, under the Costa del Sol Axarquía council, facilitated many of these projects, attracting attention from international production giants.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.