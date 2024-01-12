News snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 12 Jan 2024 • 10:58

Caption: SAHRA WAGENKNECHT: Her new party avoids ‘leftist’ label Photo credit: CC/Ferran Cornella

Germany: New party Sahra Wagenknecht presented her new political party, the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) Reason and Fairness, on January 8. The national MP, who retained her seat after abandoning the Left Party, said the BSW – a true people’s party – would run in this year’s EU and German state elections.

Denmark: Earliest Danes An analysis of 100 skeletons spanning 7,300 years between the Mesolithic period, Neolithic period and Early Bronze Age in Denmark revealed repeated population turnovers. The authors of the study, recently published in Nature, also concluded that the present-day gene pool was already in place 3,000 years ago.

Learning curve After meeting Crown Prince Frederik during the 2000 Olympics in Australia, Mary Donaldson, signed up for an eight-week programme in deportment skills. “This prepared her for the royal duties that followed,” said her then coach Teresa Page shortly before Frederik prepared to ascend the Danish throne.

Norway: Cruise ships visiting Norway consume 170 million litres of fuel annually, accounting for 3 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. To tackle the problem, Norway’s parliament has introduced new legislation, requiring all cruise ships and ferries in World Heritage fjords to be emission free from 2026.

Alarm test Norway’s Emergency Alert System was tested on the mobile telephone network on January 10, while 1,200 warning systems were activated countrywide during the national run-through. Norwegian Civil Defence checks these systems twice yearly to ensure their efficiency should the country be exposed to acute danger.

Italy: No change British residents who were previously entitled to register free of charge with Italy’s SSN health scheme can continue to do so. They will not have to pay the new €2,000 fee that non-EU residents now pay to access the SSN, Italy’s Health minister told the English-language publication, The Local.

Doggy bags Italian MPs from the Forza Italia party belonging to the governing coalition plan to put through a bill that will oblige restaurants to provide containers for diners wishing to take uneaten food home with them. “This is a common-sense measure that would help tackle food waste,” Giandiego Gatta said.

Belgium: Smart people Belgium scored 69.12 out of 100 and was ranked seventh amongst Europe’s Top 10 smartest countries, compiled by TutorSpace and based on 17 factors relating to intelligence and development in 44 European countries. Switzerland headed the list with 81.1, followed by Denmark (77.87) and Finland (77.57).

Smoke signals While Belgium intensifies its anti-smoking plan with a 25 per cent price hike on the cost of cigarettes and higher vaping prices, tobacco giant Philip Morris called for better access to alternative products. “Our priority is a smoke free future.,” the company’s Benelux managing director Miguel Matos declared.

Netherlands: Staying dry Eighty-five per cent of Rotterdam, one of the world’s largest ports, is seven metres below sea level but has escaped the worst of the floods affecting other parts of the country. “Rotterdam has long worked on climate adaptation, especially with regards to flood resilience,” city mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said.

Hard times Hospitality sector bankruptcies doubled in 2023 with 245 companies going under between January and the end of November, compared with 134 throughout 2022, according to figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Forty per cent of the remaining businesses said they doubted that would survive this year.

France: Try it France’s postal service La Poste is installing changing rooms in some branches where shoppers can try on clothes bought online and return rejected purchases on the spot. Like postal services everywhere, La Poste hopes to compensate for the nosedive in letters traffic by boosting its parcels delivery sector.

Hacked off Sebastien Raoult a 22-year-old French hacker and member of a criminal gang which sold hundreds of millions of personal details on the dark web, was jailed for three years in the US. Raoult created fake login pages for the Shiny Hunters group which were used to raid users’ private and financial data.

Finland: When answering a voting guidance questionnaire from broadcaster YLE, the Finns Party’s presidential candidate Ussi Halla-Aho said he was in favour of the requirement that the country’s president should be a native-born Finn. He also suggested that this should apply to cabinet ministers and MPs.

Longer wait Finland’s parliament approved a series of changes to benefits that will be introduced during 2024 and affect cuts to basic unemployment pay, labour market subsidies and the housing allowance. The interim period before an applicant can receive unemployment pay has also been extended from five to seven days.

Portugal: Gold standard Buying property in Portugal no longer includes a “golden visa” for non-EU citizens after the concession caused a housing crisis, Reuters reported, adding that it is still possible to obtain residency via investment funds. The initiative has attracted €7.3 billion since 2021, principally from China, Brazil and the US.

Coming soon The “Tide of Plastic” threatening the coast and beaches of northern Spain could reach Portugal by spring, warned Bordalo e Sa, a hydrobiologist from the University of Porto. Dominant currents to the north were likely to bring the minute particles to Portugal once they changed direction later this year, he predicted.

Sweden: Watch out Police who announced that a watch had been discovered in a central Stockholm street on New Year’s Day initially believed it was a genuine Audemars Piguet worth 500,000 krona (€44,376). Experts who saw it said it appeared to be a cheap copy, a theory backed by the fact that no-one has yet claimed it.

On the line Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson claimed that anybody wanting Swedish citizenship should consider what it meant to sacrifice their life for their country. Speaking at a Defence conference, Kristersson said Swedish citizenship was “not a travel document” but implied defending Sweden, its values and way of life.