Nordic nautical fun in Motril

Los Nórdicos Motril seafood escapade
Los Nórdicos de Almuñecar, a non-profit association fostering social connections since 2004, is offering its members an exclusive journey to Motril. This culturally rich excursion, led by Jenny Sydhoff and Ann-Marie Bönström, includes a visit to Motril’s fish auction, where traditional fishing techniques are showcased.
Founded on the principles of cultural and social enrichment, Los Nórdicos aims to strengthen bonds between Spaniards and Scandinavians. The association, a proud member of AHN (Asociacion Hispano-Nordica), operates independently in six different locations along the South Coast.
For a modest €25, participants enjoy a guided harbour tour, a fish auction experience, and delectable tapas. Carpooling in private cars helps keep costs down, with passengers contributing €2 per mile. The excursion, led by bilingual guide Ángeles López Cano, departs from Almuñécar‘s marketplace at 4:30 pm on either February 1 or February 27, promising a memorable blend of Nordic culture and seafood delights. For more information or to register see their website losnordicos.com.
