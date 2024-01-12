Readers comments on the Royal Mail scandal

By John Smith •
Published: 12 Jan 2024 • 10:38
Mr Bates v The Post Office
Credit: ITV Media Centre
Sadly there have been a number of miscarriages of justice in the UK over the years but few have seen so many individuals wrongly hounded by a State owned organisation.
The problem to some extent was the fact that the prosecutions of sub postmasters for supposedly embezzling money were undertaken on an ad-hoc basis, so although there was some media coverage it wasn’t initially significant.
Basically, a computer programme known as Horizon was created by Fujitsu at a cost of around £1 billion and because of glitches in the system it misreported that money was missing from accounts.
The Royal Mail in England and Wales was allowed to bring private prosecutions against their sub-postmasters and sadly the rest is history.
The ITV programme Mr Bates v The Post Office achieved more than any enquiry or discussion in Parliament had managed as it not only highlighted the inequities of the events but gained huge public support.
Euro Weekly News has been focusing on events since the programme was broadcast and we have received more readers comments on this than on almost any other story.
The following are just some of the comments received from readers and show the strength of feeling that this miscarriage of justice has created;
Having listened to the Radio 4 daily podcast on the Great PO scandal I was horrified and still am as to why this was allowed to happen! Why did it have to take an ITV production to wake up the powers that be! ??? Justice will never bring back people’s lives , or replace what they lost morally or materialistically! Shameful!
Vivien Jacques Waudby
Many people believed that it was only just that former Post Office Boss Paula Vennells should return her honour and many thought that should just be the start;
She’s just the symptom of the overall corruption. The cover-up was allowed to go on for more than 20 years ,while victims lost their homes, their livelihoods and even their lives.
Penny Vivers
Yes agreed it should be removed, but more importantly these people’s names must be cleared and their lost/ stolen money paid back directly with compensation. Criminal charges should be made against the people who caused all this anxiety
Cheryl Viv Wildy
CBE that’s the least of her worries No she should be banged up for the lies and the cover ups this is what the government are professional at its time for Sunak to go people put in prison some innocent people dying through the stress well done for ITV for forcing Sunak’s hand to do something about it
Vic Parker
Definitely not, this woman has no shame. Her and the rest of the board at that time should all be facing charges with prison time. Ruined many, many lives
Cherry Batchelor
We watched all four episodes back to back. A very good portrayal of Alan Bates fight for justice and the truth. He was a man of honour and I salute him for refusing an OBE. What confused us was that Paula Vennells was a vicar. How could she therefore condone all the lies?
Jean Stanford
Normally we try to give a balance of pro and con on any matter which solicits an opinion, but in this case there was a clear 100 per cent against what had happened and those behind it with everyone hoping that the victims of the scandal would soon be cleared and compensated.
The good news is the British Government has announced that it plans to quash all convictions and pay compensation although this is only the case in England and Wales.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.