Readers comments on the Royal Mail scandal

Published: 12 Jan 2024

Mr Bates v The Post Office Credit: ITV Media Centre

Sadly there have been a number of miscarriages of justice in the UK over the years but few have seen so many individuals wrongly hounded by a State owned organisation.

The problem to some extent was the fact that the prosecutions of sub postmasters for supposedly embezzling money were undertaken on an ad-hoc basis, so although there was some media coverage it wasn’t initially significant.

Basically, a computer programme known as Horizon was created by Fujitsu at a cost of around £1 billion and because of glitches in the system it misreported that money was missing from accounts.

The Royal Mail in England and Wales was allowed to bring private prosecutions against their sub-postmasters and sadly the rest is history.

The ITV programme Mr Bates v The Post Office achieved more than any enquiry or discussion in Parliament had managed as it not only highlighted the inequities of the events but gained huge public support.

Euro Weekly News has been focusing on events since the programme was broadcast and we have received more readers comments on this than on almost any other story.

The following are just some of the comments received from readers and show the strength of feeling that this miscarriage of justice has created;

Readers were unanimous

Having listened to the Radio 4 daily podcast on the Great PO scandal I was horrified and still am as to why this was allowed to happen! Why did it have to take an ITV production to wake up the powers that be! ??? Justice will never bring back people’s lives , or replace what they lost morally or materialistically! Shameful!

Vivien Jacques Waudby

Many people believed that it was only just that former Post Office Boss Paula Vennells should return her honour and many thought that should just be the start;

She’s just the symptom of the overall corruption. The cover-up was allowed to go on for more than 20 years ,while victims lost their homes, their livelihoods and even their lives.

Penny Vivers

Yes agreed it should be removed, but more importantly these people’s names must be cleared and their lost/ stolen money paid back directly with compensation. Criminal charges should be made against the people who caused all this anxiety

Cheryl Viv Wildy

CBE that’s the least of her worries No she should be banged up for the lies and the cover ups this is what the government are professional at its time for Sunak to go people put in prison some innocent people dying through the stress well done for ITV for forcing Sunak’s hand to do something about it

Vic Parker

Definitely not, this woman has no shame. Her and the rest of the board at that time should all be facing charges with prison time. Ruined many, many lives

Cherry Batchelor

We watched all four episodes back to back. A very good portrayal of Alan Bates fight for justice and the truth. He was a man of honour and I salute him for refusing an OBE. What confused us was that Paula Vennells was a vicar. How could she therefore condone all the lies?

Jean Stanford

Normally we try to give a balance of pro and con on any matter which solicits an opinion, but in this case there was a clear 100 per cent against what had happened and those behind it with everyone hoping that the victims of the scandal would soon be cleared and compensated.

Some consolation

The good news is the British Government has announced that it plans to quash all convictions and pay compensation although this is only the case in England and Wales.